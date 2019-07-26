A Lindale man who was arrested on Sunday for giving a false name to police is also being charged with reportedly taking things from a car port on July 18 on Mount Alto Road.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Nicholas Lee Davidson, 35, of 3023 Maple Road, took a pressure washer and Ryobi batteries.When stopped by law enforcement Davidson gave them a false name.
Davidson is charged with felony first degree burglary, misdemeanor theft by taking and giving false information to law enforcement. He was originally charged with felony giving a false statement in writing, four counts of misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth and obstruction of law enforcement officers.