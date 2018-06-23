Man dies in wreck on Ga. 140
A man died Saturday after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on Ga. 140 near Big Oak Tree Road in Adairsville, according to Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton.
Bartow Headlines reported the identity of the man as Jason Manning, 45, of Plainville.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, Guyton said. The wreck backed up traffic for hours on Ga. 140.
Georgia State Patrol Troopers with the Cartersville Post are in charge of the investigation. They did not return a request for comment Saturday.