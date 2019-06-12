A Rome man was pronounced dead in the Floyd Medical Center Emergency Room early Wednesday from injuries sustained in a wreck on Shorter Avenue the day prior.
According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor and a Department of Public Safety report:
50-year-old Charles Eugene Barton of 101B Wingfield Street, was turning left out of the Krystal when he was struck by another car on the driver's side of his vehicle around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.
He had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. His official cause of death was multiple blunt force traumas, Proctor said.
Initial reports stated Barton's vehicle was struck in the driver's side and then spun and struck a utility pole.
The full report of the incident had not been completed as of Wednesday afternoon.