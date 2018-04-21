You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Man damages home while trying to steal fridge

Jesse Dewayne Akins

Jesse Dewayne Akins

A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday after being accused of causing around $500 in damages to a Kerce Road home while trying to steal a Whirlpool refrigerator valued at $1,200.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jesse Dewayne Akins, 30, of 56 Pierce Hill Road, was arrested Friday and charged with felony first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

On April 7, he went to the residence and took a dresser, loading it on a pickup truck. He also busted out a window in an attempt to get the refrigerator out of the home. However, the homeowner caught him in the act and stopped him from getting away with the items.

Comments disabled.