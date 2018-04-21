Man damages home while trying to steal fridge
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday after being accused of causing around $500 in damages to a Kerce Road home while trying to steal a Whirlpool refrigerator valued at $1,200.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesse Dewayne Akins, 30, of 56 Pierce Hill Road, was arrested Friday and charged with felony first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
On April 7, he went to the residence and took a dresser, loading it on a pickup truck. He also busted out a window in an attempt to get the refrigerator out of the home. However, the homeowner caught him in the act and stopped him from getting away with the items.