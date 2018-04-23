Man cited in Turner McCall crash
Two people injured in separate serious wrecks over the weekend remained hospitalized Monday afternoon.
Junior A. Jarvis, 51, of Covington was in stable condition, according to Floyd Medical Center spokesman Dan Bevels.
Jarvis was ejected from his 1964 Volkwagen Beetle in a two-car crash that tied up traffic for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon on Turner McCall Boulevard.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Jarvis was heading north on Turner McCall at 1:48 p.m. when he veered into the southbound lane at Cooper Street. His Beetle was struck by a 2016 Toyota 4Runner driven by a Rockmart woman.
Witnesses interviewed by police gave the same accounts, although it was unclear if Jarvis lost control or was making a sharp turn across traffic into the parking lot next to McDonald's.
Jarvis was ejected from the vehicle and contents of the Beetle were strewn across the road. The engine, knocked from the car, struck a 1988 Ford Econoline owned by a Lindale man that was parked on the empty lot.
Air bags deployed in the 4Runner but the woman and two young children in the vehicle were not seriously hurt.
Before being taken to FMC by ambulance, Jarvis told police he could not remember anything about the wreck. He was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
Bevels also reported Monday that Jason Minter, injured in a separate incident Friday night, remained in critical condition.
Minter wrecked his race car on Short Horn Road near its intersection with Doyle Road, where he lives, and was partially ejected.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
Minter, who is in his 30s, was speeding when he lost control going around a curve. The race car hit a culvert, flipped, and he was trapped partly out of the vehicle. Rome-Floyd County firefighters had to cut the steering wheel to free him.
He sustained serious injuries to his head and was rushed to FMC, where he underwent emergency surgery.