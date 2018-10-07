Man charged with trespassing at public housing complex after ban
A man arrested at the John Grantham Homes public housing complex after reportedly being banned from the property was in jail Sunday night on a drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Arthur Tremaine Adams, 45, is charged with felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor criminal trespass. Adams is listed as homeless on the police report but has an address at the complex, 139 E. 14th St., on his jail record.
Adams was seen outside the address just before 4 a.m. Sunday after being banned from Northwest Georgia Housing Authority property. He had meth in a cigarillo pack in his pocket when he was arrested.