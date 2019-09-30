A Rome man is in the Floyd County Jail after a Sunday evening incident where he reportedly screamed at a child and fought officers when they tried to arrest him.
According to reports:
JD Brown, 63, of 118 Hawthorn St., was arrested at his house after he smashed things and screamed profanity at a woman and a child. Brown also fought with officers when they tried to place him under arrest.
Brown is charged with felony second degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement and criminal trespass.