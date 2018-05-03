Man charged with tree work scam
A Bartow County man is charged with felony theft by deception and exploitation of an elder person after allegedly charging for tree work that was never completed.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Phillip Gregory Maples, 52, of 116 Cass Street, Adairsville, was arrested Wednesday on charges he convinced an elderly disabled woman back in March that two trees in the back yard of her South Rome property were rotten and needed to be cut down.
The warrant claims the trees showed no signs of rot and that Maples charged the victim $3,800 for the work but never completed the job.