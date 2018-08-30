Man charged with thefts in Six Mile area
A Cedartown man was arrested Thursday afternoon when a police officer who was questioning him about vehicle break-ins in the Six Mile area found marijuana in his vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nickolai Robert Ghea, 19, of 3588 Piedmont Highway, Cedartown, was arrested at 1:36 p.m., shortly after the officer started questioning him about the vehicle break-ins and smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle. The officer searched the vehicle and found marijuana along with Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs in the door pocket on the driver’s side.
Early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., Ghea is believed to have gone inside a vehicle at a Superior Drive home and attempted to get inside two more parked on the lot. He took a Pioneer stereo, valued at $300, from the vehicle he was able to get into.
According to a warrant for his arrest, Ghea also got inside a vehicle at the Steel King Industries manufacturing facility at 30 Industrial Blvd. He took a gun from the vehicle.
Ghea is charged with four felony counts of entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft or felony. He is also charged with eight felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
He remained in jail without bond Thursday night.