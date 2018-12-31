A Rome man, who has been jailed for more than three months, faces new charges after allegedly taking a SUV from a residence on Aspin Avenue between West Rome and Coosa.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Wayne Salmon, 61, of 1 Aspin Avenue, is accused of taking a 2000 Dodge Durango from a victim and giving it to a third party back on September 12.
Salmon has been in jail without bond on multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and aggravated assault since late September.