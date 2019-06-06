DNA evidence has linked a Bartow County man to a crime that occurred about three-and-a-half years ago.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Allen Brock, 47, of 20 Goodyear Ave., Cartersville, was in possession of a stolen 1997 Jeep Wrangler at a location on Firetower Road in Floyd County back on Nov. 8, 2015. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Walmart parking lot near Trion. Blood samples were taken from an area where the radio was missing from the Jeep and that DNA test brought police to Brock.