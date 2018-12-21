A Rome man was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after police say he stole a vehicle with a firearm inside and then fled the scene.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Gordon Ray Allmon, 21, of 17 Heathrow Drive, stole a car on Gadsden Road with a firearm inside and then attempted to flee from police. He briefly lost control of the vehicle and then pulled into a gravel lot striking some phone pedestal towers. Allmon tried to flee on foot and was tackled by police.
Allmon is being charged with felony vehicle theft by taking, firearm theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor charges of obstruction of law enforcement, reckless driving and striking an officer.