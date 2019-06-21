A Rome man was stopped on Turner McCall Boulevard and arrested for reportedly taking several items from the Hicks Drive Home Depot Thursday evening.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
George Edward Price, 41, of 1301 Martha Berry Blvd., walked out of Home Depot with a buggy full of items that were valued at $2,144.62. Items included a weed trimmer, radio, chainsaw and other items.
Price walked out of the parking lot and down Turner McCall Boulevard with a shopping cart with the items. When police tried to stop him he dumped the merchandise in the road and ran. Police apprehended him in the Chili's parking lot.
Price is charged with felony shoplifting and misdemeanor obstruction.