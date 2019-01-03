A Rome man was arrested at his residence Wednesday where warrants say he was wanted for making six trips to the East Rome Walmart where he took an estimated total of $4,800 worth of goods between October through December.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Michael Anthony Fryar, 35, of 1316 Martha Berry Highway, made six separate trips between Oct. 20 and Dec. 2 to Walmart on Cartersville Highway. Fryar would walk in with a buggy, fill it up with merchandise and walk back out the door. Merchandise taken from Walmart includes shoes, clothes, computers, tools, food, a car battery, drones, Lego sets, space heaters and other miscellaneous items. In one of the six instances Fryar filled a backpack up with merchandise and walked out with that as well.
Fryar is charged with six felony counts of felony shoplifting where the amount taken exceeded $500, he is also being charged with three counts of misdemeanor shoplifting where the value taken was under $300. Fryar was also charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs after reports say he was found with a crystal narcotic he could not identify on his person at the time of his arrest.