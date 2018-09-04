Man charged with stealing weapon from vehicle
A Polk County man arrested last week on multiple charges now faces new charges on entering an auto and taking a handgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nickolai Robert Ghea, 19, of 1343 Brooks St., Cedartown, is accused of entering a vehicle on Doyle Road between Rome and Cedartown on Aug. 28 and taking a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.
He was charged with felony entering an auto and a misdemeanor for theft of the gun.
Ghea, who remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond, was originally arrested last Thursday for possession of marijuana, Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances and numerous counts of criminal attempt to enter automobiles with the intent to commit a theft.