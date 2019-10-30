A Rome man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he impersonated a police officer using a fake Facebook account to harass a woman, whom he had a previous relationship with, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bradley Lamar Ray, 28, of 205 E. Seventh St., was arrested Tuesday night after he drove by the woman's house to harass her. The woman had previously broken up with the accused.
Ray had also created a fake Facebook account and contacted the victim through the account, claiming he was a FCPD homicide officer and wanted to meet up with her to talk about her ex-boyfriend killing himself. Ray was also charged with explicit electronic transmissions after he posted a picture of the an explicit photo on Instagram.