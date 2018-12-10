Michael Wade Hastings Jr.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on Morning Lake Road where they say a Rome man beat and stabbed another individual in the stomach.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Michael Wade Hastings Jr., 29, of 83 Morning Lake Road, was arrested Monday afternoon at his home. Hastings struck the victim in the back of the head with a closed fist and stabbed him in the stomach disfiguring his body.

He is being charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery all under the family violence act.

