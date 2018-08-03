Man charged with shoplifting from Walmart 5 times
A Buchanan man was arrested Friday on shoplifting charges after being accused of taking over $1,500 in items from Walmart on five occasions in June and July.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Benjamin Austin Bridges, 25, of 170 Felton Rockmart Road, was in jail without bond Friday night. He is charged with one felony count of theft by shoplifting and four counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.
The shoplifting incidents at the Walmart at 2510 Redmond Circle were on June 4, July 2, July 20 and July 22, while the last incident at the Walmart at 825 U.S. 411 was on July 27. The total value of the home and apparel items he took was $1,513.16. On July 22 he took $519.43 in items from the West Rome Walmart, leading to the felony charge.
In between the first and second incident, Bridges led police on a chase through a neighborhood in the area of Spruce Street and Flora Avenue. On June 13, a police officer attempted to pull him over on Maple Road for speeding. However, he did not stop, rather taking several left turns before speeding off down Flora Avenue at a “high rate of speed.”
The officer pursued Bridges, who was driving a 2017 Ford F-150, as he suddenly took a sharp turn onto Wisteria Drive and then pulled into a driveway, driving into a carport at a residence. Bridges got out of the truck, jumped a fence and took off on foot.
The officer was not able to find Bridges after he ran, but was able to identify him as the suspect.
From that incident, Bridges is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, along with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving without a license, speeding in excess of maximum limits and a stop sign violation.