A Silver Creek man was charged Wednesday night with shooting a neighbor in the leg.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
William Rilley Pegg Jr., 48, of 1531 Old Rockmart Road, threatened to kill the victim while he was taking a utility trailer from the victim’s property. Pegg pulled a revolver out of his truck and fired three rounds, striking the victim once in the leg and rendering it useless.
Pegg is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery, terroristic acts and threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, reckless conduct and pointing or aiming a gun at another during a crime.