Man charged with several felonies in domestic incident
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday after being accused of assaulting a woman, destroying her phone and preventing her from leaving an apartment.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Lee Ashworth, 35, 1071 Woods Road, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the incident at a Redmond Circle apartment earlier this week. He is charged with fel0ny aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts along with misdemeanor battery and criminal trespass — all filed under the Family Violence Act. He is also charged with felony false imprisonment and two counts of misdemeanor third-degree cruelty to children.
On Wednesday, around 11:30 p.m., Ashworth grabbed the woman’s ankle and dropped her onto a coffee table. He then grabbed her neck and pulled her up, holding her off the ground before releasing her.
The apartment door was then locked and he stood in front of it to stop her from leaving. Her cellphone was broken by him, so she could not call 911. Prior to leaving the scene, he hit her on the side of her face with the hand he was holding a foam cup of water in.
The assault was done before two of the woman’s young children, both under the age of 8.