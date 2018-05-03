You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with setting fire to vehicle

A Rome man has been jailed after setting fire to a vehicle causing more than $500 in damage, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Clifton Jeffrey Haney, 56, of 18 Williamson Street, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with arson in the second degree for setting a vehicle on fire Tuesday evening around 5 p.m. Haney was also charged with a felony for criminal damage to property and misdemeanors for unlawful use of a license plate and cancelled registration.

He was being held in the Floyd County Jail Thursday without bond.

