Man charged with raping 6-year-old girl over a decade ago
A Fort Oglethorpe man was arrested on rape and child molestation charges Thursday, over 16 years after he is accused of forcing a 6-year-old girl into a room at a Rome residence and making her have sex with him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Wayne Duck, 36, of 103 Colony Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, is charged with felony rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery. The incident occurred in April of 2002, when he forcibly had intercourse with the young girl “with the intention of satisfying his sexual desires.” He was 21 at the time.
Duck remained in jail without bond Friday.