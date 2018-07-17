Man charged with possession of stolen motorcycle
A Rome man was jailed on a felony theft by receiving a stolen property charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Wayne Acrey Jr., 45, of 1771 Big Texas Valley Road, was determined to have been in possession of a stolen 1995 Honda motorcycle at a location on Rebecca Street on April 3.
Acrey has also been charged with failure to felony appear in court and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond pending charges from the Calhoun Police department.