Man charged with possession of methamphetamine

A Rome man has been jailed after being caught with a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue at 1 Government Plaza Thursday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Sean Christopher Storey, 28, of 1554 Rising Fawn Trail, was arrested around 3:45 Thursday afternoon when he was found with the contraband at the government complex.

He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.

Bond for Storey was set at $3,500, however he was also being held on undisclosed charges out of Cobb County.