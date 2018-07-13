Man charged with possession of methamphetamine
A Rome man has been jailed after being caught with a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue at 1 Government Plaza Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sean Christopher Storey, 28, of 1554 Rising Fawn Trail, was arrested around 3:45 Thursday afternoon when he was found with the contraband at the government complex.
He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Bond for Storey was set at $3,500, however he was also being held on undisclosed charges out of Cobb County.