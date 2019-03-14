A Rome man was charged Thursday after he was reportedly found with an empty syringe in his pocket.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Zachary Leon Hall, 22, of 247 Cave Spring St., was exiting an apartment on Avenue A when officers spotted a syringe sticking out of his front pants pocket. After an additional search Hall was found with a small bag of methamphetamine. Hall was with another individual, Zachary Edward Ferguson, 31, of 4 Kyle St., who had an outstanding warrant out against him and was also placed under arrest.
Hall is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Ferguson is charged with felony probation violation.