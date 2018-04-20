You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute

  • Updated
  • ()
Gary Don Holmes

A Rome man was in jail without bond Friday after being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Gary Don Holmes, 45, of 2615 Garden Lakes Blvd., was arrested around 1:42 a.m. Friday. He is also charged with felony possession of meth and probation violation along with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects.

He had two separate bags of meth and a glass pipe on him at an Ausburn Road address. 