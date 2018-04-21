Man charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute
A Shannon man remained in jail pending $7,900 bail Saturday after being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnny McKinnely Hudgins, 52, of 255 Second St., Shannon, was arrested just before 11 p.m. Friday. He is also charged with felony possession of meth.
He had two separate bags of meth on him near the intersection of Ga. 53 and Pinson Road. He admitted to police he planned on delivering the meth to someone.