A Rome man was arrested Friday and was reportedly found to have drugs and paraphernalia on his person at time of arrest.
According to Floyd County jail reports,
Jonathan Zachary Jr., 34, of 312 E. 17th Street, was found with heroin and marijuana at the time of arrest along with other drug related items.
Zachary is charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of marijuana weighing more than an ounce, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.