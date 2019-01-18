A Rome man initially charged with driving on a suspended license now faces an additional felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Edward Dimitrios Laliveres Jr., 28, of 29 Widgeon Way, was stopped at the intersection of Ga. 53 and Dempsey Road Friday morning where Floyd County police determined that Laliveres had been served with papers indicating his license had been suspended.
During a search after the arrest, officers found a small bag of suspected cocaine in a match pocket of his pants.
He was charged with felony possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.