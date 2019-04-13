A Rome man faces multiple charges after being stopped by Rome police for a defective tail light at Fifth Avenue and Broad Street early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alan Dewon Lyles, 33, of 9 Cedar Lane, is charged with a felony for possession, manufacture or sale of THC oil, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with misdemeanors for four counts of providing false information to officers, driving on a suspended or revoked license and a parole violation.