A Silver Creek man was arrested at his residence Wednesday night and charged with threatening to kill someone and ripping up a teddy bear and displaying it to the victim.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Broadus Bloodworth, 54, of 34 Montre Circle, pointed a gun at someone during an altercation three times. He also threatened to kill himself and harm others. Bloodworth then took a cutting tool and cut a stuffed bear before displaying it to the victim.
Bloodworth is being charged with felony terroristic acts and threat, aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless conduct, pointing or aiming a gun at another and criminal trespass.