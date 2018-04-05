Man charged with obstruction of officers
A Silver Creek man was in jail without bond Thursday night after being accused of interfering with police officers who were attempting to arrest another person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andre Anthony Watts, 48, of 17 Edgefield Drive, Silver Creek, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. He is charged with felony obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
While officers were arresting someone on a felony charge, Watts stepped in and grabbed the person to pull her away from them. He used his body to push officers away from the person.