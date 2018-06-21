Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of another on Wright Street taken into custody
A Rome man charged with murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Savannah on Thursday, ending a days-long manhunt, according to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
According to Burnett and Rome police reports:
Grady Harper Jr., 28, of 3 Roseway Circle, Apt. B, was taken into custody five days after the fatal shooting of 36-year-old John Alton Allen Jr. at 302 Wright St. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail.
Floyd County deputies were on the way to Savannah on Thursday evening to bring Harper back to Rome.
Allen was shot in the chest, ribs and stomach shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday and died later that day at Floyd Medical Center. A murder warrant was issued for Harper on Saturday night.
Nakotah Smith, 33, of 18 Homestead St., who is accused of fatally shooting Crystal Dawn Vega last Friday, is still at large.
Anyone with information on the June 15 incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Corey Bowers, at 706-238-5129.