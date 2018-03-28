Man charged with multiple counts of child molestation
A Southwest Georgia man has been brought to Rome from the Bay County, Florida jail to face multiple counts of child molestation stemming from incidents that are alleged to have occurred in Rome in 2016 and 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chadburn Dewayne Lawrence, 37, of 1710 Lincoln Street, Bainbridge, is alleged to have committed acts of a sexual nature with a child under the age of 16 in between June 2106 and the end of July 2017.
Lawrence is charged with two counts of felony child molestation and one count of aggravated child molestation and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.