A New York man has been arrested in Rome on multiple counts of computer trespassing and theft.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Yasperec F. Cuello, 25, of 2402 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, N.Y., is alleged to have access an account that did not belong to himself at least 19 times and attempted to charge the account more than $1,200 for an iPhone XS.
Cuello is charged with 19 felony counts of computer trespass and 15 felony counts of computer theft along with another felony count of criminal attempt to commit a theft.
He was arrested at 805 Broad Street Monday evening.