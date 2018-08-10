Man charged with meth possession
A Silver Creek man was arrested last Thursday night after police found a glass pipe and a bag of methamphetamine on him at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and North Fourth Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome police reports:
Jerry Kines, 38, of 1786 Wax Road, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. He is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
A Rome police officer found Kines sitting on North Fourth Avenue, af-ter responding to reports of a man going out into the road, narrowly avoiding getting hit. The officer offered to take him to Floyd Medical Center. Before doing so, the officer searched him for weapons, finding the glass pipe and meth in his pocket.
After being cleared at the hospital, Kines was taken to jail, where he remained Friday afternoon pending a $3,500 bond.