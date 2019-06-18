A Rome man who was stopped by a Floyd County police patrolman on Martha Berry Highway late Monday faces a felony drug charge in addition to a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Barry McCauley, 42, of 458 Armuchee Trail, was stopped in the 3300 block of Martha Berry Highway around 6:20 p.m. McCauley had a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue on him at the time resulting in a felony possession of methamphetamine charge.
McCauley was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.