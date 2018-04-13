Man charged with meth possession after traffic stop
A Rome man was arrested early Friday morning after police found a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue in his vehicle during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wayne Franklin Christian Jr., 42, of 49 Burlington Drive, was arrested Friday around 12:43 a.m. He is charged with felony possession of meth along with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended and tail light violation.
He was pulled over by police on Maple Street near its intersection with Lombardy Way on a tail light violation due to his tag not being visible. The pipe was in “plain view” inside his vehicle.
He was released from jail Friday.