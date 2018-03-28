Man charged with making threats at hospital
A Rome man has been jailed after a disturbance at Redmond Regional Medical Center early Wednesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danny Strickland Jr., 48, of 109 Burnett Ferry Road, was arrested at the hospital around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday after threatening to burn the hospital down. He continued to act in an aggressive manner and resisted arrest when Rome Police arrived at the hospital.
Strickland was charged with felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and obstruction of officers.
He was being held in the Floyd County Jail Wednesday without bond.