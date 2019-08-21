A North Carolina man was in jail without bond Wednesday, charged with failing to return a child after his visitation period was up.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Raymundo Fausto Jimenez-Aguilar, 41, of 402 W. Walker Ave., in Ashboro, North Carolina, took the 10-year-old Rome girl out of state and kept her in North Carolina after his visitation period expired June 1.
Jimenez-Aguilar did not return the child to the person having legal custody and is charged with felony interstate interference with custody.