Man charged with influencing witness
A Rome man, who has been arrested twice on theft charges since last September, tried to get a man to drop charges against another person by offering him $500 and promising the return of his stolen truck.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody Lee Barron, 28, of 1137 Calhoun Ave., was arrested Friday on a felony influencing a witness charge. He had tried to get a man to drop charges against another man who had taken the first man’s truck.
Prior to this latest arrest, Barron had been taken into custody in February on felony charges related to the theft of approximately $3,365 in items from a vehicle parked in a lot at Binkley’s Auto Care & Towing. Also in September 2017, he was charged with felony theft by shoplifting after being accused of stealing pork chops and a crossbow from Walmart.
Barron is also charged with felony failure to appear. He and Ray remained in jail without bond Saturday night.