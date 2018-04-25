Man charged with impersonating an officer
A Rome man who pulled out a police badge during a traffic stop faces a felony charge of impersonating a police officer, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Dennis Biuso, 38, of 729 Charlton Street, was pulled over at a store on Turner McCall Boulevard around 11:30 Tuesday night. He pulled out a badge from the Rockmart Police Department in an effort to get out of the citation. Biuso is not employed as a law enforcement officer.
He was being held in the Floyd County Jail Wednesday evening on a $5,700 for the felony count along with misdemeanor driving on a suspended registration and no proof of insurance.