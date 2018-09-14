Breaking News
Man charged with illegal use of computer to lure child
A Dalton man was arrested Friday on a felony charge of attempting to use a computer service to lure a child into committing an illegal act.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Rosas, 34, of 135 Granger Way, Dalton, is also charged with numerous driving violations, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He is also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain a lane, driving too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended and reckless driving.
Rosas was taken into custody by Floyd County police.
He was in jail without bond Friday night.