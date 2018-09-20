Man charged with hindering 911 call for help
A Floyd County man accused of preventing a woman from calling for help while he was rampaging through a home was released from jail Thursday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Steven Tyler Bishop, 29, of 119 Paris Drive, Apt. B, was arrested Wednesday night when police broke into the residence after several attempts to contact the woman inside.
The visibly upset woman said Bishop had punched holes in the walls and broke a bathroom mirror during an argument and he had kept her in the bedroom when police were hammering on the door.
Bishop is charged with felony false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency call and criminal trespass.