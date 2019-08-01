A Rome man reportedly had a firearm at the Goodwill shopping center on Hicks Drive that had been stolen.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Eugene McClain, 49, of 616 Calhoun Ave., is charged with felony theft by receiving.
