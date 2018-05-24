You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Man charged with having meth in syringe

Alex Shane Bowes

Alex Shane Bowes

 (anonymous)

A Floyd County man charged with having methamphetamine during a traffic stop was in jail Wednesday pending a $5,700 bond.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Alex Shane Bowes, 24, of 10 Parkwood Circle, was stopped at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday on Morrison Campground Road at Price Road. He told police he had meth in the backpack he was wearing. Police found a pipe with residue and a syringe containing a liquid he said was meth.

Bowes is charged with felony meth possession and the misdemeanors driving without insurance and driving on a suspended license.

Comments disabled.