Man charged with having meth in syringe
A Floyd County man charged with having methamphetamine during a traffic stop was in jail Wednesday pending a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Alex Shane Bowes, 24, of 10 Parkwood Circle, was stopped at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday on Morrison Campground Road at Price Road. He told police he had meth in the backpack he was wearing. Police found a pipe with residue and a syringe containing a liquid he said was meth.
Bowes is charged with felony meth possession and the misdemeanors driving without insurance and driving on a suspended license.