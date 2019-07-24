A Lindale man reportedly gave two false names to police this week and is now facing a felony and several misdemeanor charges.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Nicholas Lee Davidson, 35, of 3023 Maple Road, told officers an incorrect name twice which wasn't corrected until he was fingerprinted at the Floyd County jail.
Davidson is charged with felony giving a false statement in writing, four counts of misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth and obstruction of law enforcement officers.