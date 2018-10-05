Breaking News
Man charged with fugitive from justice
A Rome man was arrested on Friday and is being held at Floyd County Jail due to an outstanding warrant against him in Alabama.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ja'korrius Maquel Clark, 21, of 15 Pintail Court, was arrested after it was found he had an outstanding warrant through Alabama. While in the back of the patrol car Clark dropped a small silver packet containing less than an ounce of marijuana.
He is being charged with a felony charge of being a fugitive from justice and a misdemeanor of possessing marijuana. He is being held for Alabama’s DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office as well as Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.