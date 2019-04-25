A Shannon man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly gave a false name to state and federal law enforcement before he resisted arrest.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Travis Dale Herrin, 40, of 285 Fourth St., was approached by members of the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Services and two other police officers about camping on Everett Springs Road. Herrin gave a false name and date of birth to the officers and when he was told he was being detained he tried to run away. Herrin kicked at the four law enforcement officials and it was later found he had a outstanding warrant in Habersham County.
Herrin is charged with four felony charges of obstruction, illegal camping and giving a false name and date of birth.