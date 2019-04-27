A Rome man reportedly fled from police Friday night before diving out of his car, causing it to strike a rock.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jammaricca Lavoris Keith, 29, of 20 Rollingwood Drive, fled from police, running two stop signs and a red light.
Keith is being charged with felony fleeing, misdemeanors duty upon striking a fixed object, two counts of driving too fast for conditions, obstruction, two counts of running a stop sign, four counts of failing to maintain a lane, reckless driving and failing to obey traffic devices.